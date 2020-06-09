Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 150,498,971 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 327% from the average session volume of 35,254,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.