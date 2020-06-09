Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $1.26. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 4,397,200 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EYES shares. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.