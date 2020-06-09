Seele Price Tops $0.0839 (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Seele token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinBene, DDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Seele has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.98 or 0.05650326 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Seele Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official website is seele.pro . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

