Selfkey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $842,230.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, ABCC and Binance. Selfkey has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $842,230.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.05645632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,072,148,715 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC, Tidex, IDEX, RightBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

