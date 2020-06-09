ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.39% of ServiceNow worth $211,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total transaction of $689,672.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,600 shares of company stock valued at $115,907,711 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.