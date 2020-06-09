Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Receives GBX 2,301 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,328.67 ($29.64).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,550 ($32.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($29.53) to GBX 2,250 ($28.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,550 ($32.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($28.82) to GBX 2,258 ($28.74) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

SVT traded up GBX 31 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,510 ($31.95). 675,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,406.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,427.30. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 1,900.50 ($24.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,716 ($34.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.72) by GBX 10.80 ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Severn Trent will post 14003.9986043 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60.05 ($0.76) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 150.83%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,450 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £19,820.50 ($25,226.55).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

