Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 505,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0707 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 78.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

