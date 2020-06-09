Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $370.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.56 million and the highest is $386.10 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $334.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Signature Bank by 32.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 100.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 96,128 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded up $5.03 on Friday, reaching $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 514,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

