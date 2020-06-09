Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 562,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,495. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

