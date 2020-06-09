Silent Notary (SNTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,022.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Silent Notary has a market cap of $188,689.61 and approximately $13,022.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.01961713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118835 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX, YoBit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

