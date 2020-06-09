Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

SLP traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 132,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,950. The firm has a market cap of $869.39 million, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of -0.16. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

