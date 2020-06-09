Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.
SLP traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 132,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,950. The firm has a market cap of $869.39 million, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of -0.16. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
