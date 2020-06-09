SingularDTV 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $692,307.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $692,307.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $704.54 or 0.07192265 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

