SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Martin Stewart Acquires 270,000 Shares

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) insider Martin Stewart acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$40,770.00 ($28,914.89).

ASX SKT traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$0.33 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,558. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. SKY Network Television Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.51.

Get SKY Network Television alerts:

SKY Network Television Company Profile

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services in New Zealand. It offers sports, drama, music, movies, and on-demand content. The company also offers commercial music, broadcasting services, and entertainment quizzes. SKY Network Television Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.