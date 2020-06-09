Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.61.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,500. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

