SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 13.1%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s share price traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $6.02, 7,637,207 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,470,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SM Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SM Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

