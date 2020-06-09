Snovian.Space (SNOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $600.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.54 or 0.07192265 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

SNOV is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 369,729,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,355,910 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

