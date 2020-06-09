Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.