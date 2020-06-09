Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Down 35.2%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares dropped 35.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 12,536,842 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,927% from the average daily volume of 311,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
SLNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.
