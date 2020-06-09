Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Down 35.2%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares dropped 35.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 12,536,842 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,927% from the average daily volume of 311,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

