S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.40.

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.37 on Monday, reaching $327.61. The stock had a trading volume of 964,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $334.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

