SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, EXX and CoinEgg. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $5,533.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Upbit, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

