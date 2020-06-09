Spectrum (SPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,744.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $12,451.54 and $3,744.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00470408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

