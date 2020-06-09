Sphere (SPHR) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Sphere has a market cap of $836,589.83 and $1,125.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00032209 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,744.08 or 1.00290573 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012721 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

