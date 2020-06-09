Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR traded down $3.43 on Monday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,794,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,956. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.