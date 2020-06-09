Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 11%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares were down 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.76, approximately 32,223,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 10,932,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

