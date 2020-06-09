SRB Corp Acquires 1,801 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,181. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.