SRB Corp Acquires 351 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 13.2% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SRB Corp owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $142,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.90. 9,499,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,492,292. The company has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

