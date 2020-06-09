SRB Corp Acquires Shares of 7,932 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SRB Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,083 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. 17,959,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,850,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.