SRB Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group comprises approximately 12.4% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SRB Corp owned about 10.33% of Safety Insurance Group worth $133,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFT. TheStreet lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 17,110 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. 63,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,983. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

