SRB Corp Buys 712 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after buying an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,095,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth $69,917,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 842.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,211,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETFC. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. 2,588,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,355. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

