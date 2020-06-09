SRB Corp Buys New Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.74. 2,686,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.