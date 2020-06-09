SRB Corp Buys Shares of 5,672 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

