SRB Corp Buys Shares of 7,086 Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 617,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,186,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

EXPD traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $77.92. 1,318,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.