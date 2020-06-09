SRB Corp Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRB Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,602,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

