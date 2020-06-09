SRB Corp Has $424,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,677,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,108. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

