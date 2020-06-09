SRB Corp Has $459,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

SRB Corp lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Camden National Bank increased its position in 3M by 10.7% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of 3M by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 10,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

MMM traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $166.87. 2,985,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

