SRB Corp Has $479,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SRB Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,634,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,225,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

