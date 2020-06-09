SRB Corp Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 256,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,548.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 127,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 120,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average is $225.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.