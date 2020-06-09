SRB Corp Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.0% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.24. 9,445,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,394,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

