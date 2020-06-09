SRB Corp Invests $532,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Newmont Goldcorp makes up 0.0% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $55.54. 9,501,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,044. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,803 shares of company stock worth $6,598,452. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

