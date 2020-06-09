SRB Corp Makes New Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Arista Networks comprises about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 346,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after buying an additional 255,174 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $1,924,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,671.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $2,156,762.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,882.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.