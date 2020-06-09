SRB Corp Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.90. 696,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.01. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

