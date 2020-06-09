SRB Corp Purchases 415 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SRB Corp increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,306,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

CMI stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

