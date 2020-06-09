SRB Corp Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,787. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

