SRB Corp Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SRB Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $557.33. 1,129,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

