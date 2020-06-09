SRB Corp Reduces Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SRB Corp lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.72. 12,182,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,533,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

