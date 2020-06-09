SRB Corp Takes $444,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

