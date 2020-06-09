SRB Corp Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,689. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.