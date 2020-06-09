Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.80 and last traded at $187.51, approximately 279,840 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 520,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.02.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,437. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,342 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $12,437,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $7,015,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

