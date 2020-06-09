Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,756 shares of company stock worth $916,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,226,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,618. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

