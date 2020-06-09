STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SLFPY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

